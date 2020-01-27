Strs Ohio Has $17.73 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

