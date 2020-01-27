Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 646,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 86,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. Equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

