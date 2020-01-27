Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

STRT traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. 67,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230. Strattec Security has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

