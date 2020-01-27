Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,261. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.65 on Monday, reaching $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,153. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

