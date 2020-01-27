Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $317,000 in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,004.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,974. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

