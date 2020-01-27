STRAKS (STAK) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $29,561.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,926.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01921922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.04144747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00659450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00117020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00726142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010066 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00622349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.