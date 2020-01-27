STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.60%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,901,000 after purchasing an additional 808,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

