Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Stipend has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $112,125.00 and $30.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.01284463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00051694 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00209121 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00071238 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

