Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

SF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $61.63. 18,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,352. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

