STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$1.70

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. STEP Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

TSE:STEP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.42. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

