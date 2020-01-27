Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STML. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STML traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,310. The firm has a market cap of $347.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

