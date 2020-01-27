State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 65.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in State Street by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,315. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

