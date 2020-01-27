State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of State Street by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.45. 3,328,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

