Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, reaching $88.73. 11,059,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

