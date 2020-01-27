Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.19.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,059,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,055. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

