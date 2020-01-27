STACS One Day Volume Reaches $464.00 (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One STACS token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. STACS has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $464.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STACS has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.35 or 0.03395803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00200635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00126979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

