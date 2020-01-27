Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,396.67 ($110.45).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £104 ($136.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down GBX 175 ($2.30) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,840 ($116.29). 66,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,210 ($81.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,972.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,387.52. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.