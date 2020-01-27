Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Spi Energy stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Spi Energy has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.