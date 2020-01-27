Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $42,849.00 and approximately $28,198.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00651813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007569 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036223 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.