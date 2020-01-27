Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,619 shares of company stock valued at $116,319. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. 49,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.43. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $12.15.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.
