SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.70

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 731275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOP. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,903,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after buying an additional 410,702 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 871,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 185,870 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 224,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 110,208 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

