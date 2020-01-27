SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 130,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of EDIV stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

