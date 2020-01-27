SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $51,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,683,000. Tlwm grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $39.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

