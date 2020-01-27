SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.42. 2,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

