SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Reduced by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

