SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,790 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 326,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.99. 9,863,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,731. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

