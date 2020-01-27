SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 93,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

