Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 601810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41.

Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

