Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 523 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 194,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,758. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

