Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $103.03 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

