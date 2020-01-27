Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.01. 1,407,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,999. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.