Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $11.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.27. 1,521,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,692. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Insiders have sold a total of 176,211 shares of company stock worth $16,307,590 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.