Sociall (SCL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Sociall has a market cap of $90,629.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.03504280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

