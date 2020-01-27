Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.06% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 102.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 69,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.53. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $181.49.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

