Smith Salley & Associates Sells 266 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in AbbVie by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,464,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

