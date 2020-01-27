Smith Salley & Associates Sells 23,156 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

