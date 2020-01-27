Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

