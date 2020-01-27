Smith Salley & Associates Has $7.82 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.08.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,651.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,407. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $650.51. 320,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,324. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $344.61 and a one year high of $667.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

