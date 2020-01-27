Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Markel were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL traded down $16.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,142.76.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,862. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.