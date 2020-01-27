Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. 8,411,443 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.