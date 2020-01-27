Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 109,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,911. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

