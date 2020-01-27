Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 39,483 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

SKT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. 7,566,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,850. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

