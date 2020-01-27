Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 13,981 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 348.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.70. 20,950,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

