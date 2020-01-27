SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $412.18 Million

Analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $412.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.35 million. SLM reported sales of $402.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. 2,985,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.