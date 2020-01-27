Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $53,875.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. 9,373,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,227. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

