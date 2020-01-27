Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

