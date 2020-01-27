Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Trading Up 96.7%

Skinvisible Inc (OTCMKTS:SKVI)’s share price was up 96.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 10,128 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,025% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI)

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic markets. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets.

