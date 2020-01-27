Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.58. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

