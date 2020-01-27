Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 129,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

