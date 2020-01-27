SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNT shares. ValuEngine cut SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:SSNT remained flat at $$3.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 22.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.